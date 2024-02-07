Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 09:33 IST
9 Children On DJ Vehicle Get Electric Shock in Amethi While Celebrating Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Deputy Superintendent of Police Lallan Singh said there was a 'bhandara' in a Shiva temple in the Durai Ka Purva village of the Sangrampur police station.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: As the entire country was celebrating the pran pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22, 9 children suffered burn injuries due to electrocution. The children came in contact with an 11,000-Volt live wire during a religious procession held to mark the consecration in Ayodhya.
All the nine children are aged between nine and 15, said the local police. The district police said the incident happened in the Sangrampur area in evening when the children were returning home on a DJ van after a 'bhandara' programme at a temple to mark the consecration ceremony.
Advertisement
All the children were immediately rushed to the local hospital. While eight of them are stable, one child has been referred to Lucknow. "Suddenly, they came in contact with an 11,000-Volt line. In total, nine children got burnt. They were immediately rushed to the district hospital. Eight of them are stable and receiving treatment. One child has been referred to a higher centre in Lucknow," Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Lallan Singh said there was a 'bhandara' in a Shiva temple in the Durai Ka Purva village of the Sangrampur police station. The children were part of a procession that was taken out in the same place.
Advertisement
Singh said all the injured children were admitted to the Gauriganj District Hospital for treatment, and one of them, Nandan Singh (15), was sent to trauma centre in Lucknow as his condition was critical.
(With agency inputs)
Advertisement
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 09:33 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Colombian Woman Expecting 20th ChildWorld9 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.