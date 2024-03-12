×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

Amethi: Names of THESE 8 Railway Stations Changed | Details Here

The name of Kasimpur Halt has been changed to Jais City.

New Delhi: Several railway stations in Uttar Pradesh have been renamed in the past. In line with this, the names of eight railway stations in Amethi district have been changed on Tuesday. Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani had written a letter to her counterpart and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav asking to rename seven railway stations in her constituency.

In a letter dated October 9th, Irani expressed her desire to bring to the attention of the Railway Minister the need to change the names of seven railway stations within her parliamentary constituency of Amethi.   

Names of 8 Railway Stations That Have Been Changed 

  • Kasimpur Railway Station Halt - changed to Jais City
  • Jais Railway Station - changed to Guru Gorakhnath Dham
  • Bani Railway Station - changed to Swami Paramhans
  • Misrauli Railway Station - changed to Maa Kalika Dham
  • Nihalgadh Railway Station - changed to Maharaja Bijli Pasi
  • Akbarganj Railway Station - changed to Maa Ahorwah Bhavani Dham
  • Warisganj Halt - changed to Amar Shahid Bhale Sultan
  • Fursatganj Railway Station - changed to Tapeshwarnath Dham

Earlier last year, the names of three stations in Uttar Pradesh were changed.  These stations include Pratapgarh Junction, Antu Station, and Bishnathganj Station. The Home Ministry had approved the renaming of these stations in July.

