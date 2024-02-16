Advertisement

New Delhi: In a recent video that has gone viral on social media platform X, a woman driver was captured engaging in a heated exchange with protesting farmers who had blocked roads as part of the Bharat Bandh demonstration in New Delhi. The footage shows the woman making obscene gestures and hurling abuses at the farmers. The protesting farmers were then seen demanding an answer from the woman on why she was using abusive language. To that, the woman accuses the farmers of “harassing” her and “touching her inappropriately” as she takes out her phone to record videos. The incident took place amidst the ongoing Bharat Bandh call by farmers, who are demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, among other grievances. The protestors had gathered in large numbers, causing disruptions to traffic and daily life in the capital city.

Watch the viral video of woman making obscene gestures to protesting farmers

(The video shared on X has not been independently verified by Republic TV’s digital team.)

During the Bharat Bandh call, a faceoff occurred between farmers and commuters. When farmers blocked the road, the girl traveling in a car responded by showing them the middle finger. Alert ‼️ Abusive Language pic.twitter.com/pnJuiJLfII — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) February 16, 2024

Netizens React to the viral video amid Bharat Bandh

The video of the woman making obscene gestures and abusing the farmers has sparked debates on social media.

One X user, Mayur Sejpal, said, "Full support to these girls .... I said two days back that this farmer protest will be beneficial for the BJP."

Another wrote, "The girl is rightly upset. Shows growing frustration among middle classes over obstructive protests. But her offensive gesticulation is wrong. She has also put herself at risk. It's common to have antisocial elements during such protests."

While some other users found the girl's action "disgraceful" and called the woman in the video "clearly a spoiled brat" who does not have a bit of respect for elderly farmers.

Why are Farmers Protesting?

Farmers have put forth multiple demands including- Minimum Support Price (MSP), implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstate the Land Acquisition Act 2013, withdraw from the World Trade Organisation, compensation for families of farmers died during the previous agitation, among others.