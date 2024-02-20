English
Updated April 16th, 2022 at 14:11 IST

Amid Covid uptick, UP puts NCR districts on alert mode

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • 2 min read
Lucknow, Apr 16 (PTI) Amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday put all the National Capital Region (NCR) districts on alert mode, according to an official statement.

Directions to this effect were given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while chairing a meeting on COVID-19 management in the state, the statement said.

During the meeting, the chief minister observed that over the past few days, there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state's neighbouring areas and its impact can be seen in the NCR districts. He asked officials to put all the NCR districts on alert mode, it said.

Seeing the current circumstances, the entire NCR has been put on alert mode, it added.

Adityanath also directed officials to send samples of COVID-19 patients for genome sequencing.

According to the statement, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 70 COVID-19 cases and Ghaziabad 11 on Saturday.

Adityanath asked officials to ramp up the administration of the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults.

Booster doses are being administered at 700 private vaccination centres in the state.

The chief minister asked officials to remain vigilant to malaria in the Bareilly division and generate awareness about the prevention of dengue in Agra and Lucknow divisions, the statement said.

Besides, he said, awareness about encephalitis should be generated among people in Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh), according to the statement. PTI NAV DIV DIV

Published April 16th, 2022 at 14:11 IST

Yogi Adityanath
