English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

Amid ED Summons, CM Kejriwal Moves Confidence Motion in Delhi Assembly

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "We can see that parties are being broken & governments are being toppled in other states by slapping false cases."

Isha Bhandari
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "We can see that parties are being broken & governments are being toppled in other states by slapping false cases.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "We can see that parties are being broken & governments are being toppled in other states by slapping false cases. | Image:@AamAadmiParty/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid speculations of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves a Motion of Confidence in the Delhi Assembly. The announcement came days after he alleged that the BJP tried to poach AAP MLAs and topple his government. 

"I will bring the vote of confidence in Delhi Assembly today," Kejriwal had said in a post on X in Hindi, earlier in the day. However, he did not specify the reason behind the move. 

Advertisement

The proceedings of the House will take place on February 17 and the Motion will be taken up for discussion. 

Advertisement

"We can see that parties are being broken & governments are being toppled in other states by slapping false cases. In Delhi, they intend to arrest AAP leaders under the pretext of a liquor policy case. They want to topple the Delhi Government because they know that they can never win the election in Delhi...To show the people that none of our MLAs broke away and all of them are intact, I present a Confidence Motion...", said Chief Minister Kejriwal. 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

11 minutes ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

an hour ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

an hour ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

an hour ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

an hour ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

an hour ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

an hour ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

18 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

18 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

18 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

18 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

18 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HCL Technologies mandates three-day work week

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. When HanuMan Meets Sri Anjaneyam: Teja Sajja, Nithiin Pose Together

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Pregnant Yami Talks About Being 'Conscious' Shooting For Article 370

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  4. When SS Rajamouli Said Prabhas Is 'Too Lazy' To Get Married

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's Next With Director Krish Gets A Title

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo