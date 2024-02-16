Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "We can see that parties are being broken & governments are being toppled in other states by slapping false cases. | Image: @AamAadmiParty/X

New Delhi: Amid speculations of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves a Motion of Confidence in the Delhi Assembly. The announcement came days after he alleged that the BJP tried to poach AAP MLAs and topple his government.

"I will bring the vote of confidence in Delhi Assembly today," Kejriwal had said in a post on X in Hindi, earlier in the day. However, he did not specify the reason behind the move.

The proceedings of the House will take place on February 17 and the Motion will be taken up for discussion.

"We can see that parties are being broken & governments are being toppled in other states by slapping false cases. In Delhi, they intend to arrest AAP leaders under the pretext of a liquor policy case. They want to topple the Delhi Government because they know that they can never win the election in Delhi...To show the people that none of our MLAs broke away and all of them are intact, I present a Confidence Motion...", said Chief Minister Kejriwal.