SHAHJAHANPUR, UP: Amid low visibility due to foggy weather conditions, a container truck driving on the wrong side of the road in Uttar Pradesh collided head-on with an autorickshaw, killing 12 people. The incident took place on Thursday morning on the Bareilly-Farrukhabad road. According to the police, the occupants of the auto were on the way to Ghatia Ghat in Farrukhabad to take a dip in the River Ganga on the occasion of Purnima. The deceased have been identified as Lalaram (30), Puttu Lal (50). Shivpal(45), Surendra Kashyap (50), Ankush (50), Anant Ram (35), Basanta Devi (70), Maniram (45), Pothiram (50), Rampa Devi (45), Rupa Devi (50) and Adesh (20).

Eyewitness reports say that the 12 passengers of the autorickshaw were flung on to the road by the impact of the collision with the container truck. Some got stuck between the two vehicles when the auto got trapped under the truck. Later, when the truck moved back and forth in order to release the auto from underneath it, the injured lying around the site of the accident were crushed to death.

Subsequently, the container truck driver fled from the spot and his vehicle was found abandoned around 12 km from the site of the accident. A search is now on to find and arrest the driver.

With inputs from PTI.