English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Amid Foggy Weather, 12 Dead in UP After Truck Driving on Wrong Side of Road Hits Autorickshaw

The 12 passengers in the auto were reportedly travelling to Farrukhabad to take a dip in the Ganga on the occasion of Purnima when they collided with a truck.

Digital Desk
Road accident
12 dead in UP after truck collides with auto. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

SHAHJAHANPUR, UP: Amid low visibility due to foggy weather conditions, a container truck driving on the wrong side of the road in Uttar Pradesh collided head-on with an autorickshaw, killing 12 people. The incident took place on Thursday morning on the Bareilly-Farrukhabad road. According to the police, the occupants of the auto were on the way to Ghatia Ghat in Farrukhabad to take a dip in the River Ganga on the occasion of Purnima. The deceased have been identified as Lalaram (30), Puttu Lal (50). Shivpal(45), Surendra Kashyap (50), Ankush (50), Anant Ram (35), Basanta Devi (70), Maniram (45), Pothiram (50), Rampa Devi (45), Rupa Devi (50) and Adesh (20). 

Eyewitness reports say that the 12 passengers of the autorickshaw were flung on to the road by the impact of the collision with the container truck. Some got stuck between the two vehicles when the auto got trapped under the truck. Later, when the truck moved back and forth in order to release the auto from underneath it, the injured lying around the site of the accident were crushed to death. 

Advertisement

Subsequently, the container truck driver fled from the spot and his vehicle was found abandoned around 12 km from the site of the accident. A search is now on to find and arrest the driver. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment3 minutes ago

  2. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections3 minutes ago

  3. Want To Get Rid Of Bad Posture? Try These Simple Workouts At Home

    Lifestyle4 minutes ago

  4. Yamaha introduces next-gen FZ-X with a refreshed look

    Business News4 minutes ago

  5. Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

    Business News6 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement