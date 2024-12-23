Amid Infiltration from Pak, India and Kuwait Condemn 'Terrorism in All Forms'

Kuwait City: India and Kuwait, issued unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in "all forms and manifestations" including cross-border terrorism, while calling for disruption of terror financing networks and safe havens.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait, both sides discussed ways to promote cooperation on counter-terrorism operations, cybersecurity and prevention of radicalisation.

"The two sides unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism and called for disrupting of terrorism financing networks and safe havens, and dismantling of terror infrastructure. Expressing appreciation of their ongoing bilateral cooperation in the area of security, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism operations, information and intelligence sharing, developing and exchanging experiences, best practices and technologies, capacity building and to strengthen cooperation in law enforcement, anti-money laundering, drug-trafficking and other transnational crimes," the joint statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Both sides discussed ways to prevent usage of cyberspace for terrorism.

"The two sides discussed ways and means to promote cooperation in cybersecurity, including prevention of use of cyberspace for terrorism, radicalisation and for disturbing social harmony. The Indian side praised the results of the fourth high-level conference on "Enhancing International Cooperation in Combating Terrorism and Building Resilient Mechanisms for Border Security - The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process," which was hosted by the State of Kuwait on November 4-5, 2024," as per the statement.

Indian and Kuwait sides identified health as a new area of cooperation, and the two sides appreciated their bilateral cooperation during the Covid pandemic.

"Both sides acknowledged health cooperation as one of the important pillars of bilateral ties and expressed their commitment to further strengthen collaboration in this important sector. Both sides appreciated the bilateral cooperation during the COVID- 19 pandemic. They discussed the possibility of setting up of Indian pharmaceutical manufacturing plants in Kuwait. They also expressed their intent to strengthen cooperation in the field of medical products regulation in the ongoing discussions on an MoU between the drug regulatory authorities," the statement read.

The Indian side welcomed Kuwait as a new entrant in the SCO during its presidency, and also appreciated the "excellent coordination" between the two sides in the UN and other multilateral forums.

"The two sides appreciated the excellent coordination between both sides in the UN and other multilateral fora. The Indian side welcomed Kuwait's entry as 'dialogue partner' in SCO during India's Presidency of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in 2023. The Indian side also appreciated Kuwait's active role in the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD). The Kuwaiti side highlighted the importance of making the necessary efforts to explore the possibility of transforming the ACD into a regional organization," the statement said.

PM Modi congratulated Kuwaiti Amir on assumption of their presidency of Gulf Cooperation Council and affirmed confidence that it will further strengthen the India-GCC cooperation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Amir on Kuwait's assumption of the Presidency of GCC this year and expressed confidence that the growing India-GCC cooperation will be further strengthened under his visionary leadership. Both sides welcomed the outcomes of the inaugural India-GCC Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue at the level of Foreign Ministers held in Riyadh on September 9," the MEA said.

The Kuwaiti side assured support to deepen Kuwait-GCC cooperation, in areas including health, trade and security.

"The Kuwaiti side as the current Chair of GCC assured full support for deepening of the India-GCC cooperation under the recently adopted Joint Action Plan in areas including health, trade, security, agriculture and food security, transportation, energy, culture, amongst others. Both sides also stressed the importance of early conclusion of the India-GCC Free Trade Agreement," the statement said.Both leaders stressed on the importance of United Nations reforms, especially in the context of expansion of Security Council."In the context of the UN reforms, both leaders emphasized the importance of an effective multilateral system, centered on a UN reflective of contemporary realities, as a key factor in tackling global challenges. The two sides stressed the need for the UN reforms, including of the Security Council through expansion in both categories of membership, to make it more representative, credible and effective," the statement said.