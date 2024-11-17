sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |

Published 11:09 IST, November 17th 2024

Amid Poll Code, Rs 14.5 Crore Gold Seized in Nagpur

Poll authorities have seized gold valued at Rs 14.5 crore from Nagpur amid November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Amid poll code, Rs 14.5 crore gold seized in Nagpur
Amid poll code, Rs 14.5 crore gold seized in Nagpur | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:09 IST, November 17th 2024