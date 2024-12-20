Amid Row Over Palestine Bag, BJP MP Gifts '1984 Riots' Bag to Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi gifted Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a bag featuring an image of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots during the winter session of Parliament. This came after Priyanka carried back-to-back tote bags with solidarity messages for Palestine and Hindus in Bangladesh.

The row began when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra entered Parliament carrying a bag with ‘Palestine’ and symbols like a watermelon, which is seen as a sign of Palestinian solidarity. The move sparked reactions, with BJP leaders questioning the gesture.

The following day, Priyanka and other Opposition MPs carried another tote bag with messages highlighting atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh. They also carried placards during their protest in the Parliament premises.

Priyanka hit back at the BJP, stating, ‘Instead of talking about rubbish, the government should focus on the atrocities happening in Bangladesh against Hindus and minorities. It’s their responsibility to act.’