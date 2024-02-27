Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 23rd, 2022 at 14:40 IST

Amit Shah arrives in Bihar, to attend function honouring freedom fighter

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Patna, Apr 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday began his day-long visit to Bihar, where he is scheduled to attend a programme honouring Revolt of 1857 hero Veer Kunwar Singh.

His special aircraft landed at Jayprakash Narayan International Airport, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal and several cabinet ministers welcomed him.

He then boarded a helicopter and left for the venue of the programme at Jagdishpur in Bhojpur district.

The BJP plans to break Guinness Book of World Records as over 75,000 people will simultaneously wave the national flag at the venue. The record is currently held by Pakistan. Over 56,000 people of the neighbouring country had waved their national flag in 2004.

Jaiswal had earlier said that Veer Kunwar Singh, the king of Jagdishpur, did not believe in caste-based discrimination and had given his life for the integration of the country. PTI PKD ACD ACD

Published April 23rd, 2022 at 14:40 IST

Amit ShahNitish Kumar

