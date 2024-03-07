×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Kashmir To Kanyakumari, Dwarka To Kamakhya, There Should Be UCC: Amit Shah at Republic Summit 2024

Home Minister Amit Shah at the Republic Summit said that it is unfortunate that UCC is seen through a religious prism

Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
Amit Shah at Republic Summit 2024
Amit Shah at Republic Summit 2024 | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Cheif Arnab Goswami, Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Republic Summit 2024, said that the Union Civil Code (UCC) should be implemented in India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Shah asserted, "BJP accepts that there should be UCC from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Dwarka To Kamakhya."

It's Unfortunate That UCC is Attached to Religion

The Home Minster said, "It's unfortunate that UCC is attached to religion. UCC is not only the agenda of the BJP but also the Indian Constitution."

Unfortunately, UCC is seen with a religious prism as for true secularism there can't be religion-specific laws, he added further.

Emphasising that the Directive Principle of State Policy of the Constitution directs UCC, the Home Minister said Article 44 directs the state to establish UCC.

Lauding Uttarakhand for becoming India's first state to legislate UCC, he asserted that social and legal scrutiny is a must of UCC for national implementation.

“Uttarakhand is the first state in the nation where UCC apply.”

BJP Has a Roadmap of UCC: Amit Shah

Furthermore, the Union Home Minister also called for debates and discussions to happen for UCC, stating that BJP has a roadmap for it.

"Political parties, religious heads, and civil society members should scrutinise Uttrakhand UCC Law. After teething troubles are taken care of there can be consensus. Law can't make us secular. People make us secular and religion is not a matter of state." 

"BJP has a roadmap of UCC, people will decide on 'when.'"
 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 12:31 IST

Whatsapp logo