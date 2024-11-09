sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:03 IST, November 9th 2024

Amit Shah Calls for Uprooting JMM-Congress Govt to End Corruption

Amit Shah on Saturday called the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand the most corrupt in the country and urged voters to remove them to end corruption.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Amit Shah
Amit Shah | Image: X- @BJP4India
20:03 IST, November 9th 2024