New Delhi: After three people including Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani's assistant Satish was arrested for spreading a doctored video of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, Mevani said that no one should be targeted during the elections.

Mevani asserted that he knows Satish for more than 6 years and believes he could not do such a thing. He alleged that Satish was being selectively targeted in the time of elections. "I can never be a supporter of fake videos or fake propaganda in my life. I condemn all such actions, but no one should be selectively targeted during elections," said Mevani on Satish's arrest. "Satish is like my brother and I am proud to have a friend like him. But he is never a person who deliberately does anything with bad intentions. I have known him closely for 6 years," he added.

Atleast 3 people have been arrested for allegedly sharing a doctored video of Amit Shah including Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani's PA Satish and an AAP worker n Gujarat. On the arrest, Ahmedabad Zone-1 DCP Lavina Singh said that video of Amit Shah was shared on Facebook profiles of Satish Vansola and RB Bariya.

“Edited video of Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) was shared on social media from 2 Facebook profiles. We have filed an FIR under sections 505A, 1B, 469, 153A and IT Act. One Facebook profile was in the name of Satish Vansola and another profile was in the name of RB Bariya. We arrested both of the accused yesterday. In the primary investigation, it has come to light that they are associated with political parties. Further investigation is underway,” said Sinha.

Amit Shah Deepfake Video Case

In a deepfake video doing rounds, BJP leader Amit Shah was purportedly seen announcing the curtailment of reservation rights of the SCs, STs and OBCs. A complaint in this connection was filed by Mumbai BJP functionary Pratik Karpe at the Bandra Kurla Complex cyber police station on Monday. In his original speech, Shah had said that if the BJP comes to power, they will finish the unconstitutional Muslim reservation and this right will be given to the SCs, STs and OBCs of Telangana, said the complainant.

Deepfake videos are the ones which have been altered, in a convincing way, to misrepresent someone as doing or saying something that was not actually done or said.

What Shah and Modi Said on the Matter

While addressing a press conference in Assam's Guwahati on Tuesday, Shah said that Congress leaders circulating fake videos shows their disappointment and frustration. “Their (Congress) frustration reached to such a level that they have spread fake videos of me and several other BJP leaders. Chief Ministers, State president and others have also done the work of forwarding this fake video. This action is indicative of their frustration and disappointment,” said Shah.

Mounting a direct attack on Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, "Ever since Rahul Gandhi took charge of the Congress, he has been working to take the level of politics to a new low. I believe that the attempt to get public support by circulating fake videos is condemnable and should never be done by any major party in Indian politics..." said Shah, as quoted by ANI.

Prime Minister Modi also addressed the issue of deepfakes during an election rally in Maharashtra's Dharashiv on Tuesday. “Using Artificial Intelligence fake videos are being sold in their 'Mohabbat ki dukaan'...They are making fake videos using Modi's speeches and voice. Congress is so scared of losing,” said PM Modi.

