Amit Shah Emhasises Use of Biometrics Technology to Identify Unidentified Bodies

New Delhi: Union Home Minster Amit Shah on Tuesday stressed the need for using biometrics technology to identify unidentified bodies and unidentified "found persons".

Chairing a review meeting on the implementation of the three new criminal laws with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) here, Shah also emphasised the use of technology in all criminal investigation matters.

He said alerts should be generated for all the cases at predefined stages and timelines should be fixed -- from the registration to disposal of the case -- for the benefit of victims and complainants.

Biometrics technology should be adopted to identify unidentified bodies and unidentified found persons, Shah asserted.

According to an official statement, Shah said regular dispatch of alerts to investigating officers as well as senior officers as per pre-defined timelines will help expedite the process of investigation.

The meeting reviewed the implementation and integration of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) 2.0 and Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), the New Criminal Laws and National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), prisons, courts, prosecution and forensics with ICJS 2.0 at all India level.

During the discussion, the home minister asked the NCRB to facilitate the complete implementation of the new criminal laws in the ICJS 2.0, the statement said.

He emphasised the use of applications like eSakshya, Nyaya Shruti, eSign and eSummons in every state and Union Territory.

Shah said a team of officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs, NCRB should visit the states and Union Territories to increase the adoption of technical projects and assist them in all possible ways.

He emphasised regular interaction with senior police formations of states and Union Territories to monitor the progress of CCTNS and ICJS regularly and provide impetus to the project.

The NCRB should create a data rich platform to benefit the investigation officers and other stakeholder of criminal justice system, he said.

Shah appreciated the efforts of the NCRB in the technical implementation of the three new criminal laws and the NAFIS.