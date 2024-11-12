Published 22:53 IST, November 12th 2024
'Jitna Dum Hai Utna Virod Karlo': Amit Shah In Mumbai, Dares MVA On Waqf Amendment
Amit Shah challenged the opposition's saying put your full force to oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, but it's going to be passed in the Parliament.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Union minister Amit Shah | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:26 IST, November 12th 2024