Advertisement

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday offered condolences to the bereaved family members of former Bihar deputy chief minister, the late Sushil Kumar Modi.

The former BJP president arrived in the city in the evening and drove straight to the Rajendra Nagar residence of Modi, who died earlier this month at the age of 72 after battling cancer.

Advertisement

After consoling the family members of Modi, arguably the tallest BJP leader to have emerged from Bihar, Shah retired for the night at a hotel in the city.

Party leaders kept dropping in at the hotel to meet the Union home minister, who is also regarded as the BJP's principal strategist.

Advertisement

Shah is on Friday scheduled to address a rally in Arrah Lok Sabha seat where Union minister R K Singh is aiming at a hat-trick.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited Sushil Modi's residence on Monday.