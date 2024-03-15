Updated March 15th, 2024 at 20:59 IST
Introduced Electoral Bonds to Wipe Out Black Money: Amit Shah Amid Row
Amit Shah on Friday broke his silence, asserting that it was introduced with the primary objective of “eliminating black money."
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Union HM Amit Shah | Image:PTI/File
Advertisement
New Delhi: In the midst of mounting controversy surrounding electoral bonds, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday broke his silence, asserting that it was introduced with the primary objective of “eliminating black money." Shah's remarks come amidst escalating debates and criticisms surrounding the transparency and accountability of electoral bonds, a mechanism introduced by the government in 2017.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Advertisement
Published March 15th, 2024 at 20:59 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.