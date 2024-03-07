We Are Not Scared: Amit Shah Responds to A Raja's Remarks at Republic Summit

Advertisement

Republic Summit 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed DMK MP A Raja for his alleged secessionist remarks while speaking with Republic Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at Republic Summit 2024 on Thursday, March 7.

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2024 on theme - ‘Bharat: The Next Decade’, Amit Shah questioned the Opposition parties for their silence on secessionist remarks of the DMK leader. After calling Hindu religion a menace for the entire world, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Nilgiris MP A Raja has allegedly claimed that India is not a nation.

“INDI bloc cannot hold India together. INDI bloc's politics is politics of appeasement. Why does INDI condemn secessionist remarks? Voters will punish those who are trying to divide the nation,” said Amit Shah.

Amit Shah said that the ones practicing divisive politics will be answered by the voters of the country.

Amit Shah Slams Congress for its silence

Amit Shah said that he is unable to understand what has happened to the Congress party. A prominent leader of the Congress party asked to divide India in north and south, said Amit Shah. The voters of the country listen to the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for entertainment, said Shah.

“Congress on a 'Bharat Todo' mission and not ‘Bharat Jodo’. 'Bharat Todo' is being practiced under the garb of Bharat Jodo Yatra. I don't know what's wrong with Congress party. They donot even disassociate themselves from secessionist remarks,” said Amit Shah at the Republic Summit 2024.

India is not a Nation: DMK MP A Raja

While speaking at the event in Coimbatore organised to mark 71st birthday of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on March 3, Raja said that India is not a nation but a subcontinent. The DMK deputy general secretary said that for being a nation, it is necessary that the entire nation speaks one single language.

Sharing the video on social media platform X, BJP IT Department head Amit Malviya accused the DMK leader of calling for “balkanisation of India”. “India is never a nation. One nation means one language, one tradition and one culture. Then only it is one nation. India is not a nation but a subcontinent. What’s the reason? Here, Tamil is one nation and one country. Malayalam is one language, one nation and one country. Oriya is a nation, a language and a country. All these nations make up India. So, India is not country it is a subcontinent,” said A Raja as per the translation by Malviya.

