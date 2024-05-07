Amit Shah Rules Out Any Possibility Of 'Khichdi Sarkar' Coming To Power | EXCLUSIVE

Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday, ruled out any possibility of the INDI alliance coming to power.

Shah Dismisses 'Khichdi Sarkar'

When Arnab asked the Union Minister about the possibility of the Opposition coming together and making a 'khichdi' sarkar (multiple alliance government), the latter said, "What 80 and 100 seats is the Opposition talking about securing? We (BJP) are going to achieve 400 seats. And, the remaining 142 seats will be secured by random parties."

'India Wants Stable Govt'

He added, “The people of India want a stable government, strong and sensitive leadership - something that the Opposition can't provide. You're (Arnab Goswami) such a senior journalist who interviews leaders across party lines, you must ask them the names of their party leaders.”

'PM Modi Strong, Sensitive Leader'

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah launched a pincer attack on the Opposition by saying, "The (Opposition) leaders had said they would assume significant positions in turn (while being in government). Is the country a grocery shop? This is not how a country functions. The country needs a strong, sensitive leader, sorted and experienced leader and it's none other than Narendra Modi. There is no option."

'Abki Baar 400 Paar'

Speaking with Arnab, Shah exuded confidence that the BJP will cross the mark of 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said, “Delivery record of last deceased will ensure 400 paar. India wants Narendra Modi to be the Prime Minister. Modi defeated every adversity in the last decade. No matter what the challenge is, we've come on top.”

Shariah Days Gone, Time for UCC

Shah said, "Shariah days are gone, it's time for UCC." He added that whether it is an election season or not, there's no scope for Shariah law. Further calling it a 'tactic' by the Congress, Shah said it was a way to gravitate India to where it was previously. He said, "Congress wants religion-based laws."