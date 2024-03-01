Amit Shah's Car Number Plate Has Special 'CAA' Connection | Find Out Here

Advertisement

New Delhi: A picture showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's car arriving at BJP headquarters on February 29 has gone viral on social media. But do you know why? It shows the car with number plate ‘DL1 CAA 4421.’

The image of Shah's car number plate featuring 'CAA' comes as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to announce the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 regulations ahead of the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah & BJP national president JP Nadda arrive for the BJP CEC meeting at the party headquarters, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/EVvmUaOepe — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

The CAA, which was passed by the Parliament in December 2019, has so far not been implemented on grounds. The law's passage witnessed nationwide protests, as critics called it discriminatory of religion and linked it to a potential nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise.

The proposed law aims at granting Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, who fled from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and entered India prior to December 31, 2014.

Shah on December 27 stressed that the implementation of the CAA cannot be halted for long as it is the established law of the country. He also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misinforming the public on this issue. Banerjee has said on many occassions that her state won't entertain enforcement of such laws (CAA).