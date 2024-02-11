Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

After Rahul Gandhi, Udit Raj Backs Claims That PM is Not OBC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi misled the country by calling himself as OBC, said Udit Raj, former Member of Parliament and Congress leader.

Digital Desk
Congress Leader Udit Raj
After Rahul Gandhi, Udit Raj Backs Claims That PM is Not OBC | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi misled the country by calling himself as OBC while adding Union Home Minister Amit Shah should ask the Prime Minister that why the latter calls himself an OBC, said Udit Raj, former Member of Parliament and the national chairman of the Confederation of SC/ST/OBC/minorities organizations. 

While talking to the media persons. he said, “PM Modi says I am an OBC. He misled the country. He was not born in OBC community. Union Home Minister Amit shah should ask him why PM Modi calls himself OBC. When he calls himself OBC it is right, but when Rahul Gandhi calls him OBC, it becomes wrong. These are double standards. Now there is theocracy in country. One can worship whoever they want. India’s future is not bright. Ram is in every particle and in everyone’s heart. Ram bhakts should ask them who are you to bring Ram. They used everything for personal gains.”

Published February 11th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

