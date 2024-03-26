Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hinted at the central government's willingness to consider revoking the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking in an interview with a media group, Amit Shah also outlined plans to withdraw troops from the Union Territory (UT), entrusting law and order responsibilities solely to the Jammu and Kashmir Police."We have plans to pull back troops and leave law and order to the Jammu and Kashmir Police alone. Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir police was not trusted but today they are leading the operations," Shah stated, emphasizing the improved trust and effectiveness of local law enforcement agencies.

Regarding the contentious AFSPA, which grants sweeping powers to armed forces operating in disturbed areas, Shah affirmed, "We will also think of revoking AFSPA." This statement underscores the government's commitment to reassessing security measures in the region while addressing concerns about human rights and civil liberties.

Shah reiterated the government's pledge to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir before September, aligning with the Supreme Court's directive. He emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to ensure democratic representation in the UT, emphasizing a shift away from dynastic politics towards a more inclusive and participatory governance model.

Addressing socio-economic disparities, Shah highlighted the Modi government's initiatives to empower marginalized communities in Jammu and Kashmir. He noted the provision of reservations for OBCs, SCs, and STs, along with special provisions for displaced individuals from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

While acknowledging challenges from opposition leaders, Shah dismissed criticisms from National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, accusing them of fostering discord and failing to address long-standing grievances during their tenure. He highlighted the government's commitment to peace and development, citing significant reductions in terror incidents and casualties.

Shah urged Kashmiri youth to reject Pakistan's divisive agendas and embrace opportunities for socio-economic progress within the Indian constitutional framework. He underscored the government's commitment to supporting security forces and honoring the sacrifices of martyrs' families, emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's resolve to transform Kashmir into a beacon of peace and prosperity.