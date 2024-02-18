English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

'Congress Has Distanced Itself from Making India Great Again': Amit Shah at BJP Meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a vigorous speech teared into the INDI Alliance and Congress at BJP's National Convention at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Nishtha Narayan
amit shah's speech
'Congress Distances Itself from Making India Great Again': Amit Shah at BJP Meet | Image:BJP 4 India
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a vigorous speech teared into the INDI Alliance and Congress at BJP's National Convention at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. He said that the this “alliance is dynastic”. Emphasising on the non-participation of the Congress party in the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he said, “By not participating in Ram Temple, the Congress has distanced itself from the project of making India great again.” 

Here are 7 Key Takeaways from Amit Shah's speech at BJP meet 

Attacks ‘dynastic politics’: In a scathing attack on "dynastic politics", Amit Shah said, "The Congress High Command Sonia Gandhi's aim is to make her son India's PM". He added, "Maharashtra's former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's aim is to make his son the next CM of Maharashtra. " 

Farmers getting Rs 6,000 annually: Amid the farmers protests in Punjab, Haryana and New Delhi, Union Home Minister said that "BJP led centre is paying Rs 6,000 annually to the every farmer".

PM Modi established 'politics of performance': Lauding PM Modi's governanace, Shah said that PM Modi established the 'politics of governanace' by ending Naxalism and terrorism. 

National security, top priority: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that national security is the top priority for the BJP party. 
PM Modi to become country's PM again, no doubt: Shah exuded confidence in PM Modi stating that the Prime mInister will retain power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

Development of every individual: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said “In 75 years, this country has seen 17 Lok Sabha elections, 22 governments and 15 Prime Ministers. Every government in the country has tried to bring development as per its own time. But today I can say without any confusion that the work of overall development, development of every sector and development of every individual has been done only in the 10 years of PM Narendra Modi...”

BJP takes on terrorism: Shah lauded PM Modi for banning Popular Front of India (PFI) and abrogating Article 370. 

PM Modi freed the country from symbols of slavery: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says "For the first time, PM Modi called for liberating the country from the symbols of slavery. This should have started on the second day of independence, but as long as Congress and the people of the INDI alliance were in power, they did not even imagine liberating the country from the symbols of slavery...I want to tell the people of the country that in Modi 3, this country will free itself from terrorism, extremism and Naxalism and move towards becoming a peaceful and prosperous India...".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be addressing the BJP National Convention today at 12:30 pm.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

