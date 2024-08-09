sb.scorecardresearch
  Amit Shah Urges Nation To Spread Independence Day Message Through 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Published 14:39 IST, August 9th 2024

Amit Shah Urges Nation To Spread Independence Day Message Through 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked people to actively disseminate the message of Independence across the country as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Navya Dubey
Disseminate message of Independence across India: Shah
Disseminate message of Independence across India: Shah | Image: ANI
