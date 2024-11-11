sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Amit Shah Vows Action Against Infiltrators, Reclaim Tribal Land if BJP Wins in Jharkhand

Published 16:33 IST, November 11th 2024

Amit Shah Vows Action Against Infiltrators, Reclaim Tribal Land if BJP Wins in Jharkhand

Amit Shah announced on Monday that a committee would be established to identify and expel infiltrators from Jharkhand if the BJP wins the state elections.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Amit Shah
Amit Shah Vows Action Against Infiltrators, Land Reclaiming Legislation if BJP Wins Jharkhand | Image: X- @BJP4India
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:33 IST, November 11th 2024