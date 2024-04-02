×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 12:24 IST

Viral: Amitabh Bachchan passing through a tunnel on Mumbai's Coastal Road, which links Marine Drive with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, has been shared online

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Mumbai: A video of actor Amitabh Bachchan passing through a tunnel on Mumbai's recently opened Coastal Road, which links Marine Drive with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, has been shared online. He referred to the tunnel as "a marvel" because it reduces travel time between the two locations by a significant amount. 

'Don Is Happy'

In minutes, the video had over 1.30 lakh views. The caption reads, "Went first time in the TUNNEL - Enter before Haji Ali and out Half way to Marine Drive .. a Marvel !!" Numerous comments were made on the post by internet users. "Oh my goodness, what a fantastic experience. Gurudev, pranam swikar kare," said one user. A different user with a smiley emoji wrote, “DON is happy now...”

Coastal Road Tunnel

A two-kilometer tunnel connects Marine Drive and Priyadarshini Park on the 10.8-kilometer road. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, together with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, officially launched its first phase on March 11. Commenced on October 13, 2018, the project is a large-scale undertaking with an estimated cost of ₹ 12,721 crore.

During peak hours, the regular route from Worli to Marine Drive takes approximately 40-50 minutes. However, the roughly 10-kilometer length takes less than 10 minutes now that the Coastal Road is in place. For vehicles stretching on the stretch, the authorities have also imposed a speed limit. The speed restriction on the straight road is 80 km/h, but it is only 60 km/h inside the tunnel. Additionally, there is a 40 km/h speed limit for cars at turn-around and entry/exit points.

Viral

