Updated March 24th, 2024 at 19:42 IST
Amravati: Bus Plunges into Gorge, Gets Stuck on Tree Leaving Over 20 Injured, 2 Dead
Two passengers lost their lives and over 20 got injured after a state transport corporation bus plunged into a gorge on Sunday afternoon.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Amravati: In a shocking incident, two passengers lost their lives and over 20 got injured after a state transport corporation bus from Parathwada to Parathwada plunged into a gorge on Sunday afternoon.
The bus, which had 36 passengers on board, collided with a tree after the driver lost control of the steering in the Jawahar Kund area at Melghat. Five passengers are said to be in critical condition. The injured persons were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Amravati and Parathwada, More details awaited.
Advertisement
Published March 24th, 2024 at 19:40 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Tips To Maintain A Jade PlantWeb Stories9 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.