Amravati: Bus Plunges into Gorge, Gets Stuck on Tree Leaving Over 20 Injured, 2 Dead 

Amravati: In a shocking incident, two passengers lost their lives and over 20 got injured after a state transport corporation bus from Parathwada to Parathwada plunged into a gorge on Sunday afternoon.

The bus, which had 36 passengers on board, collided with a tree after the driver lost control of the steering in the Jawahar Kund area at Melghat. Five passengers are said to be in critical condition. The injured persons were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Amravati and Parathwada, More details awaited.