×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

Amravati: Bus Plunges into Gorge, Gets Stuck on Tree Leaving Over 20 Injured, 2 Dead 

Two passengers lost their lives and over 20 got injured after a state transport corporation bus plunged into a gorge on Sunday afternoon.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Amravati: Bus Plunges into Gorge, Gets Stuck on Tree Leaving Over 20 Injured, 2 Dead
Amravati: Bus Plunges into Gorge, Gets Stuck on Tree Leaving Over 20 Injured, 2 Dead | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Amravati: In a shocking incident, two passengers lost their lives and over 20 got injured after a state transport corporation bus from Parathwada to Parathwada plunged into a gorge on Sunday afternoon. 

The bus, which had 36 passengers on board, collided with a tree after the driver lost control of the steering in the Jawahar Kund area at Melghat. Five passengers are said to be in critical condition. The injured persons were undergoing treatment at hospitals in Amravati and Parathwada, More details awaited. 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 19:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Naveen Jindal Quits Cong

6 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

Covid-19 Lockdown

8 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

9 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

10 minutes ago
Moscow Attack: As Russia Mourns, Families of Missing Victims Wonder If They Are Alive

Moscow Attack

13 minutes ago
Faf du Plessis

Faf's 5 wicket hauls

15 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

20 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya booed

21 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

21 minutes ago
Housing

Housing.com acquisition

26 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Deccan's title hopes dim

33 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

Ayodhya Temple

35 minutes ago
Shubankar Sharma

Shubankar tied 7th

37 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani

Cash-For-Query Case

38 minutes ago
Odisha FC IWL

Odisha FC win IWL trophy

40 minutes ago
Snatching caught on camera in Indirapuram

Snatching in Indirapuram

41 minutes ago
Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

43 minutes ago
Fixed Deposits

Inflation's impact on FD

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo