Bihar: Two Amrit Bharat trains are being gifted to passengers traveling through North Bihar, which includes Muzaffarpur. However, neither has selected a route as of yet. These trains are now scheduled to operate on the Kolkata-Howrah route in order to handle the high volume of traffic. Officials from the railway have begun getting ready to operate this train.

The Muzaffarpur–Howrah Jansadharan Express and the weekly Tirhut Express that travel between Muzaffarpur and Kolkata will henceforth be known as the Amrit Bharat Train. The Chennai Coach Factory has boosted production after two years of preparation. Thus, this train will operate for the convenience of the passengers.

Sonpur DRM has convened a meeting with the Muzaffarpur-Barauni Coaching Depot Officer and all the Carriage and Wagon supervisors in order to provide the appropriate directions regarding its readiness. His request is to fix the OHE at the washing pit initially. Let us inform you that 11 Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains will be operated by all the East Central Railway's divisions. For this, senior railway authorities are busy getting ready.

Prior to commencing the Amrit Bharat train from Muzaffarpur, directives had been issued to set up the washing pit. This train has engines on both sides, which is why Muzaffarpur Junction's washing pit number one was chosen for it. There will be a 25,000 volt overhead (OHE) electric cable run. The vehicle will arrive at the washing pit after it is installed. Since electric shock could occur when washing, there is no OHE in the washing pit; instead, a diesel engine is used to transport the rack there.

To clean the Amrit Bharat train, OHE will be built in the pit. It has been requested that OHE engineer KD Prasad be sent shortly for this. A map for installing OHE at the junction's first washing pit was created on Tuesday by the OHE officer and the electricity department.