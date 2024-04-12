×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2023 at 18:40 IST

Amritpal manhunt: Cops arrest another person for allegedly harbouring fugitive's aide

The arrested accused Balwant Singh had allegedly harboured Tejinder Singh Gill also known as Baba Gorkha, a close associate of Amritpal Singh.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Amritpal singh, Punjab Police
Man arrested for sheltering Amritpal Singh's aide (Image: ANI) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a major crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' fugitive chief Amritpal Singh, the Punjab Police succeeded in nabbing one of his alleged aides Balwant Singh, accused of harbouring a close associate of Amritpal Singh, when the state's police were desperately looking out for them. 

As per reports, the arrested accused Balwant Singh had harboured Tejinder Gill also known as Baba Gorkha, a close associate of Amritpal Singh, while they were running away from the clutches of the police. 

Police tracking footprints of Amritpal Singh

The police team of Khanna Police Station has confirmed the arrest of Balwant Singh, however, they have not confirmed about any direct connection between him and Amritpal Singh.

According to police sources, Balwant Singh is being interrogated to ascertain the truth behind his alleged connection with Waris Punjab De chief. 

Reportedly, this is the second arrest in the state for harbouring Amritpal Singh and his aides. Earlier, a woman from Patiala's Hargovind Nagar was also arrested on the same charge. The police are interrogating both of them to ascertain other facts about the connection they have with Amritpal Singh. 

As per police sources, the police are tracking the footprints of Singh hunting on to apprehend fugitive radical leader Amritpal Singh, who is on the run from the clutches of police. 

This is in connection with the Ajnala Police Station incident that took place on February 23 this year, when Amritpal Singh and his thousands of supporters stormed into the police station and attacked the Punjab Police personnel with swords, sticks and pelted stones. They were protesting against the arrest of one of Amritpal's close aides Lovepreet Toofan and were demanding his release. During the incident, several police personnel got severely injured and were bound to agree to the demands of the protesters. 

However, days after the Ajnala Police Station siege, the Punjab Police launched a mega crackdown against self-styled radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aides. 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2023 at 18:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Advisory for Iran, Israel

3 minutes ago
Pakistan PM

PAKISTAN PM

4 minutes ago
Post chemotherapy, woman told she was misdiagnosed with cancer

Misdiagnosed With Cancer

6 minutes ago
Indian lost to Australia

India lose to Australia

6 minutes ago
China Says Great Positive Progress Made To Resolve Border Row With India

China Says Great Positive

9 minutes ago
LSG vs DC

LSG vs DC live blog

14 minutes ago
Players prior to the Trails for selecting Team India Tent Pegging

National Tent Pegging

15 minutes ago
USA vs Canada

USA vs Canada

16 minutes ago
Despite growth, UK manufacturing faces challenges with declining staffing levels and rising input costs, prompting price hikes.

IIP grows 5.7% in Feb

18 minutes ago
Dollar Hits 5-Month Low as US Inflation Cools in November

Retail inflation

23 minutes ago
Block printing in India

Block Printing History

31 minutes ago
BRS leader K Kavitha

K Kavitha

32 minutes ago
accident

bus overturns

34 minutes ago
Oats cookies are easy to make

Desserts For Beginners

35 minutes ago
Cooling Foods For Summer That Will Reduce Body Heat

Cooling Foods For Summer

36 minutes ago
Huawei sales rise

Huawei teases new phone

39 minutes ago
All We Imagine As Light

India At Cannes 2024

40 minutes ago
Rameshwaram Cafe

From Hideouts to Holdout:

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nepal Alarmed by China's Border Encroachments

    Defence4 hours ago

  2. NIA Arrests Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Mastermind, Bomber From Bengal

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Conspiracy to Impose President's Rule in Delhi, Alleges Atishi

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Mother's Lover Rapes Her Minor Kids, She Tortures Them to Hide Assault

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Emotional Hardik Pandya hugs Virat Kohli - See Images

    Sports 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo