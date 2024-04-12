Advertisement

In a major crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' fugitive chief Amritpal Singh, the Punjab Police succeeded in nabbing one of his alleged aides Balwant Singh, accused of harbouring a close associate of Amritpal Singh, when the state's police were desperately looking out for them.

As per reports, the arrested accused Balwant Singh had harboured Tejinder Gill also known as Baba Gorkha, a close associate of Amritpal Singh, while they were running away from the clutches of the police.

Police tracking footprints of Amritpal Singh

The police team of Khanna Police Station has confirmed the arrest of Balwant Singh, however, they have not confirmed about any direct connection between him and Amritpal Singh.

According to police sources, Balwant Singh is being interrogated to ascertain the truth behind his alleged connection with Waris Punjab De chief.

Crackdown on Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh | Balwant Singh, the man who had harboured Tajinder Singh Gill aka Baba Gorkha - a close associate of Amritpal Singh - has been arrested, confirms Khanna Police. His questioning is underway, but no connection between Amritpal Singh… pic.twitter.com/E00RFOAS56 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

Reportedly, this is the second arrest in the state for harbouring Amritpal Singh and his aides. Earlier, a woman from Patiala's Hargovind Nagar was also arrested on the same charge. The police are interrogating both of them to ascertain other facts about the connection they have with Amritpal Singh.

As per police sources, the police are tracking the footprints of Singh hunting on to apprehend fugitive radical leader Amritpal Singh, who is on the run from the clutches of police.

This is in connection with the Ajnala Police Station incident that took place on February 23 this year, when Amritpal Singh and his thousands of supporters stormed into the police station and attacked the Punjab Police personnel with swords, sticks and pelted stones. They were protesting against the arrest of one of Amritpal's close aides Lovepreet Toofan and were demanding his release. During the incident, several police personnel got severely injured and were bound to agree to the demands of the protesters.

However, days after the Ajnala Police Station siege, the Punjab Police launched a mega crackdown against self-styled radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aides.