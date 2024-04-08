×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 07:43 IST

Amritpal Singh's Mother Held Day Before March Seeking His Transfer to Punjab Jail

Balwinder Kaur, the mother of Amritpal has been sent to judicial custody, Deputy Commissioner of Police Alam Vijay Singh said on Sunday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Waris Punjab De
Kaur had planned to carry out the Chetna March (consciousness procession to disseminate a message in favour of Amritpal Singh) from Dam Dama Sahib to Akal Takht Amritsar but were arrested. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Amritsar: The mother of Amritpal Singh was arrested here on Sunday, a day before a march is to be taken out to demand that the radical Sikh preacher be shifted from Dibrugarh jail in Assam to a prison in Punjab.

Amritpal, chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, was arrested in April last year and the stringent National Security Act was invoked against him. He and nine of his associates are currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

Balwinder Kaur, the mother of Amritpal has been sent to judicial custody, Deputy Commissioner of Police Alam Vijay Singh said on Sunday. He said it was a preventive arrest but refused to divulge more details.

Amritpal's uncle Sukhchain Singh and three others have also been held, police said.

The development comes a day before the 'Chetna March' is scheduled to be taken out. The march was to be taken out from Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda on April 8 to demand that Amritpal and nine others be shifted from the jail in Assam to Punjab.

Kaur and the kin of other detainees had been on a hunger strike since February 22 near the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Earlier, she had said that they would continue the hunger strike till Amritpal and other detainees were brought to a jail in Punjab.

Apart from Amritpal, nine of his associates -- Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla -- have been booked under the NSA.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the police action.

Various organisers of the march have been held, including the mother of Amritpal Singh, which is condemnable, SAD spokesman Parambans Singh Romana said. 

(Inputs from PTI. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Published April 8th, 2024 at 07:35 IST

