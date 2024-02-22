Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 11:50 IST

'Amul Means Inspiration For Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi at Motera Stadium | TOP QUOTES

Here are the top quotes of Prime Minister Modi's address at the Motera Stadium;

Apoorva Shukla
PM Modi at Motera Stadium
PM Modi at Motera Stadium | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
PM Modi at Motera Stadium: Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the success of AMUL, acronym for Anand Milk Union Limited, to the women working in the corporation while addressing the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation on Thusday, February 22, at Motera Stadium. Prime Minister said many brands have been established since independence, but none could process as Amul. 

Here are the top quotes of Prime Minister Modi's address at the Motera Stadium; 

After India's independence, several brands came up in the country. Lekin Amul jaisa koi nahi - Amul has become the identity of livestock keepers. 

India's dairy sector has seen women-led development; women are the backbone of our dairy sector. Our government working to boost financial power of women. 

Amul means trust, Amul means development, Amul means public participation, Amul means farmer empowerment, Amul means inspiration for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Amul means big dreams, big resolutions and bigger accomplishments. 

Amul is also an example of how the destiny of future generations is changed with the decisions taken with farsightedness...Today, this is an exemplary model of Government-Cooperative coordination

Global dairy sector is developing at 2 per cent per annum, while India's dairy sector growing at 6 per cent. 

 

(This is a developing story) 

 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 11:50 IST

