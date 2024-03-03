Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 21:11 IST

Amul's Creative 'Chaicrosoft' Doodle Shows Bill Gates Enjoying Tea with Dolly Chaiwala

Amul is cherishing the recent meeting between former Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Dolly chaiwala with a creative doodle, goes viral

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Amul Doodle On Bill Gates and Dolly Chaiwala Meet
Amul Doodle On Bill Gates and Dolly Chaiwala Meet | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: The beloved Indian dairy brand, is cherishing the recent meeting between former Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Dolly chaiwala, the famous tea seller and social media sensation from Nagpur. 

This heartwarming encounter, which took place during Gates's visit to India for Mukesh Ambani's son's pre-wedding celebration, has been captured in an animated doodle titled Chaicrosoft Amul.

The doodle by Amul has gone viral on social media, showcasing the moment of joy between Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Dolly chailwala.

Amul, known for its quirky and topical doodles and creative marketing strategies, wasted no time in capturing this heartwarming moment in its trademark style. 

The 'Chaicrosoft' doodle portrays Bill Gates graciously accepting a glass of tea from Dolly chaiwala, along with two slices of bread along with Amul butter on top. 

This creative and animated version of the Bill-Dolly meetup sends warmth and simplicity of the encounter, highlighting the universal joy found in shared moments over a cup of tea.

The doodle not only celebrates the unlikely bond formed between a global icon and a local tea seller but also shares a powerful message of human connection transcending barriers of wealth and fame.

Amul's 'Chaicrosoft' doodle has got massive acclaim on social media with over 12K likes and numerous positive comments. One comment says, “What a marketing superb amul ke stocks uthalo re baba profit he profit", another viewer comments, “Chai supercrasy". 

Comment section is full of hearts and other emojis, in this viral Amul doodle.

screengrab of comment section

 

 

 

 


 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 21:11 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

