×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 19:04 IST

Anand Mahindra Offers Job To A 13-Year-Old Girl Who Used Alexa Device To Foil Monkeys - Details Here

Anand Mahindra has offered a job to this 13-year-old young girl after her news of foiling monkeys using Alexa gone viral

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Anand Mahindra offers job to a 13-year-old, post viral
Anand Mahindra offers job to a 13-year-old, post viral | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral News: Indian businessman and philanthropist Anand Mahindra is in news once again. The businessman has offered a job to a 13-year-old young girl from Uttar Pradesh's Basti district.

He has offered a job to this 13-year-old young girl after her news of foiling monkeys using Alexa gone viral.

Advertisement

Anand Mahindra has shared a post on social media platform X in which he says, ‘The dominant question of our era is whether we will become slaves or masters of technology. The story of this young girl provides comfort that technology will always  be an ENABLER of human ingenuity. Her quick thinking was extraordinary. What she demonstrated was the potential for leadership in an entirely unpredictable world. After she finishes her education, If she ever decides to work in the corporate world I hope we at @MahindraRise will be able to convince her to join us!!’

In his tweet Anand Mahindra has praised the young girl named Nikita from Basti district who saved her younger sister and herself by using the voice of the Alexa device when monkeys entered their home.

Advertisement

Anand Mahindra Viral Post:

The news of young 13-year-old girl saving her younger sister from monkeys using Alexa came in the morning which caught the attention of Indian business magnet Anand Mahindra.

Young Nikita, used her mind and asked Alexa to play the sound of a dog and because of that barking sound, monkeys were scared and ran away. The entire incident left netizens amazed by this young girl's presence of mind.   

Advertisement

  

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 19:04 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Dancing with crowd

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

a minute ago
Familes of the hostages have continued protesting against the Netanyahu government for its alleged failures in bringing them back from Gaza.

Hostage Body Recovered

a minute ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

3 minutes ago
Wipro

Wipro CEO resigns

7 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rahul Gandhi

9 minutes ago
Gaza Strip Aid

Aid air dropped into Gaza

20 minutes ago
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, Time, Place, All You Need to Know About the Rare Celestial Event

Total Solar Eclipse 2024

20 minutes ago
Lawyers Commenting On Pending Cases, Judgments Is Very Disturbing Trend: CJI Chandrachud

Lawyers Commenting

21 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

28 minutes ago
money recovered

Jharkhand: Rs 48 Cr Seize

33 minutes ago
Mumbai mega block

Mumbai Mega Block

39 minutes ago
Do aur Do Pyaar Teaser

Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer

43 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys poster

Manjummel Boys Telugu

an hour ago
Maldives

Maldives India exports

an hour ago
Climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg Arrested

an hour ago
Anand Mahindra offers job to a 13-year-old, post viral

Anand Mahindra Offers Job

an hour ago
Around 2,000 people have been forced to evacuate from the Russian city of Orsk after a dam breaking on Friday night led to a flood.

Dam Breaks in Russia

an hour ago
Indian 2 poster

Indian 2 Release Date

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News11 hours ago

  5. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo