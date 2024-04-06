Advertisement

Viral News: Indian businessman and philanthropist Anand Mahindra is in news once again. The businessman has offered a job to a 13-year-old young girl from Uttar Pradesh's Basti district.

He has offered a job to this 13-year-old young girl after her news of foiling monkeys using Alexa gone viral.

Anand Mahindra has shared a post on social media platform X in which he says, ‘The dominant question of our era is whether we will become slaves or masters of technology. The story of this young girl provides comfort that technology will always be an ENABLER of human ingenuity. Her quick thinking was extraordinary. What she demonstrated was the potential for leadership in an entirely unpredictable world. After she finishes her education, If she ever decides to work in the corporate world I hope we at @MahindraRise will be able to convince her to join us!!’

In his tweet Anand Mahindra has praised the young girl named Nikita from Basti district who saved her younger sister and herself by using the voice of the Alexa device when monkeys entered their home.

Anand Mahindra Viral Post:

What she demonstrated was the… https://t.co/HyTyuZzZBK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 6, 2024

The news of young 13-year-old girl saving her younger sister from monkeys using Alexa came in the morning which caught the attention of Indian business magnet Anand Mahindra.

Young Nikita, used her mind and asked Alexa to play the sound of a dog and because of that barking sound, monkeys were scared and ran away. The entire incident left netizens amazed by this young girl's presence of mind.

