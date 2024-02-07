English
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

Anant Sutra: R-Day Installation to Showcase Nearly 1,900 Sarees, Drapes From Every Corner of India

'Anant Sutra' is no ordinary display—it is a vibrant tapestry of cultural diversity, featuring a collection of nearly 1,900 sarees.

Isha Bhandari
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Ministry of Culture is set to mesmerize spectators at this year's Republic Day Parade with the grand unveiling of 'Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread,' a textile installation paying homage to the timeless elegance of the saree. Positioned along Kartavya Path, behind the seated audience in the enclosures, this visually-stunning installation promises to be a celebration of India's rich weaving and embroidery arts.

'Anant Sutra' is no ordinary display—it is a vibrant tapestry of cultural diversity, featuring a collection of nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes sourced from every nook and cranny of the country. Mounted at an elevated height with wooden frames, the installation forms a spectacular visual cascade that captures the essence of India's unparalleled contribution to the world of fashion.

Each saree in 'Anant Sutra' has a unique story to tell, reflecting the distinctive styles, weaves, and embroidery techniques that characterize various regions across India. To enhance the viewer's experience, QR codes will be strategically placed, allowing spectators to delve deeper into the details of the showcased sarees. By scanning these QR codes, attendees can unlock information about the intricate weaving patterns and embroidery arts used in each piece, providing a comprehensive understanding of India's rich textile heritage.

As the Republic Day Parade unfolds, 'Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread' will stand as a testament to the enduring legacy of the saree—an emblem of grace, tradition, and craftsmanship. 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

