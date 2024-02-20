The 3rd century BCE rock edict of Mauryan emperor Ashoka in Sasaram handed over to ASI for preservation. | Image: X @airnewsalerts

Patna: The third-century BCE minor rock edict of Mauryan emperor Ashoka in Sasaram, Bihar, was cleared of encroachment and handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India by District Magistrate Rohtas, as per reports.

Reports further added that ASI will now oversee the care of the inscription.