Updated February 20th, 2024 at 00:34 IST
Ancient Ashoka Inscription at Sasaram Liberated from Encroachment, ASI Takes Charge
The third-century BCE rock edict of Ashoka in Sasaram, Bihar, cleared of encroachment, has been restored to the Archaeological Survey of India by DM Rohtas.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
The 3rd century BCE rock edict of Mauryan emperor Ashoka in Sasaram handed over to ASI for preservation. | Image:X @airnewsalerts
Advertisement
Patna: The third-century BCE minor rock edict of Mauryan emperor Ashoka in Sasaram, Bihar, was cleared of encroachment and handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India by District Magistrate Rohtas, as per reports.
Reports further added that ASI will now oversee the care of the inscription.
Advertisement
Published February 20th, 2024 at 00:34 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.