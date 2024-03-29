×

Updated February 13th, 2022 at 10:57 IST

Andaman & Nicobar logs 13 new COVID-19 cases

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Port Blair, Feb 13 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 9,974 as the union territory reported 13 new cases, 10 more than the previous day, a health department official said on Sunday.

All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The archipelago now has 139 active COVID-19 cases, with only one patient admitted to hospital and the rest 138 in home quarantine, the official said.

Thirteen more patients recovered from coronavirus, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,706.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The union territory administration has so far tested 6,91,119 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 per cent.

A total of 6,06,107 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, including 3,01,452 with both doses of the vaccine, the official added. PTI COR RG RG

Published February 13th, 2022 at 10:57 IST

