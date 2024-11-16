Published 17:54 IST, November 16th 2024
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's Brother Dies at Hospital in Hyderabad
Ramamurthy Naidu, younger brother of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday, passed away at the age of 72 in Hyderabad.
