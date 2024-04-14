×

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 07:35 IST

Andhra CM discusses state issues with FM Sitharaman, Power Minister RK Singh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Power Minister R K Singh in Delhi

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
FM Nirmala Sitharaman & CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
FM Nirmala Sitharaman & CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Image: Twitter) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Power Minister R K Singh in Delhi and discussed issues related to the state, including the Polavaram irrigation project.

"The CM met the two Union ministers separately. He discussed several pending state issues including the Polavaram project," a state government official said.

The chief minister urged Sitharaman to ensure that the Union Cabinet releases the revised estimates of Rs 55,549 crore for the Polavaram irrigation project.

The Chief Minister told her that the Technical Advisory Committee has accepted the revised estimates.

According to a press statement, Reddy noted that the Union government has to release Rs 17,144 crore for implementing the rehabilitation and resettlement package for the affected people of 36 colonies as per the Lidar survey, instead of the Rs 12,912 crore for completing the first phase.

Further, he urged her to reimburse the arrears of Rs 1,310 crore incurred by the state from its exchequer for the Polavaram project.

The chief minister also appealed to Sitharaman to take effective steps to ensure that the Telangana government clears dues of Rs 7,230 crore from its discoms to Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) for the power supplied between 2014 and 2017.

He informed her that the Centre directed the Telangana government to pay the dues to Andhra Pradesh but Telangana moved the high court.

Reddy is in the national capital to attend a chief ministers' conference on left wing extremism scheduled on October 6 at Vigyan Bhawan.

The chief minister also plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, but the appointment has not been confirmed yet, the source said. 

Published October 6th, 2023 at 07:35 IST

Narendra ModiAmit ShahNirmala Sitharaman

