Published 06:24 IST, July 20th 2024
Andhra CM Naidu Holds Meeting with Officials on Preventing Rain-Related Loss of Life
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu has held a meeting with some officials and discussed ways to minimise loss of life from damage caused by bad weather.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Andhra CM Naidu Holds Meeting with Officials on Preventing Rain-Related Loss of Life | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:36 IST, July 19th 2024