Andhra Police officer suspended for using derogatory language against state CM and his family

Armed Reserved’ (AR) Police constable was suspended and arrested on February 3 for reportedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh government.

The Armed Reserve Police constable was the one who drove a patrolling vehicle on the National Highway.

Rana Tata, the police commissioner for Kanthi, claimed on Friday that Tanneru Venkateshwarlu, a constable, had insulted the chief minister, his family, and the government on January 1 while speaking with a villager at a petrol pump close to Gouravaram village in NTR district.

“He used obscene language and made inappropriate remarks about the government, the chief minister, and their family members. Moreover, he used words that may incite hatred and hostilities among communities,” he said.

On the complaint of a person who recorded a video of the alleged occurrence, the Chilakallu police have registered a case.

Unlawful for a competent public servant to do this, says Commissioner

The Andhra Pradesh Police Commissioner said that it is unlawful for a competent public servant to use language that fosters animosity between two political parties.

The constable was taken into prison by Chillakallu Police after being given a 14-day police detention order by the Additional Judicial First Class court in Jaggaiyapet.

“The said constable was suspended as part of the disciplinary action taken by the Vijayawada City Police Commissioner. The commissioner informed that strict action will be taken against anyone found inciting hatred in society despite being in a responsible job,” an official statement by the Police Commissioner officer read.