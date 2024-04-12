Updated April 11th, 2024 at 14:53 IST
Andhra Pradesh: 13 Children Suffer Burn Injuries During Ugadi Utsavam Celebrations
The tragic incident was reported when the Prabha ( Chariot ) procession was underway in Tekur near Kurnool district.
Visakhapatnam: At least 13 children suffered burn injuries due to electrocution during Ugadi Utsavam celebrations in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.
It is learnt that the chariot came in contact with electric wires, inflicting injuries to kids. The injured have been shifted to the Kurnool Hospital for treatment. More details are awaited.
Published April 11th, 2024 at 14:53 IST
