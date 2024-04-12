Andhra Pradesh: 13 Children Suffer Burn Injuries During Ugadi Utsavam Celebrations

Picture used for representational purpose only | Image: ANI

Visakhapatnam: At least 13 children suffered burn injuries due to electrocution during Ugadi Utsavam celebrations in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The tragic incident was reported when the Prabha ( Chariot ) procession was underway in Tekur near Kurnool district.

It is learnt that the chariot came in contact with electric wires, inflicting injuries to kids. The injured have been shifted to the Kurnool Hospital for treatment. More details are awaited.

