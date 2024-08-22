Published 12:27 IST, August 22nd 2024
Andhra Pradesh CM to Visit Pharma Unit Accident Site, Interact with Injured Persons
According to the official schedule, the CM will interact with the injured workers undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Venkojipalem in noon.
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to meet those injured in fire accident in Pharma unit | Image: PTI
