Updated February 11th, 2024 at 20:01 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out After Unknown Persons Allegedly Ignite a Garbage Dump
A fire has broken out in Andhra's Bhimavaram after a garbage dump was set ablaze by unknown persons.
A fire has broken out in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram. | Image:PTI
BHIMAVARAM, ANDHRA PRADESH: A fire has broken out in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram after some unknown miscreants allegedly ignited a garbage dump. Firefighting teams are presently engaged in bringing the blaze under control and more details of the incident are being awaited.
With inputs from PTI.
Published February 11th, 2024 at 19:56 IST
