Advertisement

BHIMAVARAM, ANDHRA PRADESH: A fire has broken out in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram after some unknown miscreants allegedly ignited a garbage dump. Firefighting teams are presently engaged in bringing the blaze under control and more details of the incident are being awaited.

VIDEO | A fire broke out in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram after a garbage dump was allegedly ignited by some unknown miscreants. Firefighting teams rushed to the spot to contain the fire. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/wOwcXvRfAX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2024

With inputs from PTI.