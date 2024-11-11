Published 11:55 IST, November 11th 2024
Andhra Pradesh Govt Presents Rs 2.94 Lakh CR Budget for FY25
Andhra Pradesh government on Monday presented a budget of Rs 2,94,427.25 crore for FY 25 with a revenue expenditure estimated at Rs 2,35,916.99 crore.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Andhra Pradesh Govt Presents Rs 2.94 Lakh CR Budget for FY25 | Image: Freepik
