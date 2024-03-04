Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 10:41 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Mamallapuram Police Recover Bodies of 4 more College Students From Beach

Two groups of students from Andhra Pradesh had come to Mamallapuram for a 2-day trip. After visiting the temple, a group of 14 went for a swim at the beach.

Reported by: Digital Desk
True Crime Documentries
Image used for representation purposes only. | Image:True Crime Documentries
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mamallapuram: The Mamallapuram Police have recovered the dead bodies of the four students, who got washed away at a beach on Saturday, as per media reports.

The deceased were identified as V Sesha Reddy (20) C Monish (19), S Prabhu (19), and B Bethiraj (22). The police officials said that Reddy's body was recovered on Sunday morning, meanwhile, others were recovered later in the day.

Furthermore, the officials said that two groups of students from Andhra Pradesh had come to Mamallapuram for a 2-day trip. After visiting the temple, a group of 14 students went for a swim at the beach.

All got washed away by a wave, while the local fishermen rescued 8 of them, a few police personnel managed to bring back one student to the shore safely. Later in the day, the police recovered the body of a 19-year-old student.

The remaining four bodies were recovered on the following day.

For now, all bodies have been sent for postmortem. 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 10:41 IST

