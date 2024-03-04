Advertisement

New Delhi: A deeply-disturbing video has been doing rounds on social media wherein a man can be seen assaulting his parents following a property transfer dispute. While the accused has been identified as Srinivasulu Reddy, his parents are Venkata Ramana Reddy and Lakshmamma. The incident has been reported from Madanapalli, Andhra Pradesh.

In the disturbing video footage, Srinivasulu Reddy is seen pulling his mother by her hair while she sits on the ground, followed by hitting her on the back and a harsh slap. His violent outburst continues as he repeatedly kicks her after she falls.

Later, he slapped his father while he sat nearby. Throughout the ordeal, Reddy's mother can be heard pleading for him to stop, while he continues to verbally abuse them.

Andhra Shocker: Man Brutally Assaults Elderly Parents Over Property Dispute; Disturbing Video Emerges pic.twitter.com/QqpVw5DSK8 — Republic (@republic) March 4, 2024

Some bystanders were also seen in the video, however, none of them intervened to help the couple.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered, and the man Srinivasulu Reddy - has been detained over the incident. "Anyone ill-treating their parents is liable for punishment. Parents and elders must report any such incident", local police inspector Yuvaraju told a leading portal.

