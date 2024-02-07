Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Andhra Pradesh People Feel Cheated, writes Cong Chief YS Sharmila to PM Modi

In the lead-up to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, tensions between the ruling government and opposition parties have intensified.

The Congress has teased a major announcement
Andhra Pradesh People Feel Cheated, writes Cong Chief YS Sharmila to PM Modi | Image:PTI
Telangana: In the lead-up to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, tensions between the ruling government and opposition parties have intensified. In a recent development, Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter, highlighting unfulfilled commitments related to the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

In the letter, YS Sharmila asserted that in 2014, the central government, recognising the necessity of creating Telangana, aimed to ensure a balanced approach to the development of the remaining part of Andhra Pradesh. She claimed that the commitments outlined in the Act were intended to expedite the state's recovery, which, even a decade after bifurcation, continues to lack a capital city.

“Since your government assumed office, expectations have persisted regarding the fulfilment of these commitments, including additional promises made during election campaigns. Also, it has been 10

years but none of the promises were met till date. This is a truth that the people of Andhra Pradesh continue to feel cheated after a decade of bifurcation, thanks to the apathy of the governments that have failed to pursue the promises and deliver them”, YS Sharmila added. 

The Chief of the Andhra Pradesh Congress highlighted additional commitments outlined in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. These include the assurance of Special Category Status, the designation of Polavaram National Irrigation Project, establishment of a major port at Dugarajapatnam, the creation of a Steel Plant in YSR Kadapa District, the formation of a separate railway zone in Vizag, implementation of Special Economic Packages for Rayalaseema and North Andhra districts, development of the Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor, and the construction of the New Capital City.

“I sincerely hope you will consider this matter seriously and initiate concrete actions to fulfil these promises, providing hope and progress to the people of Andhra Pradesh,” Sharmila appealed. 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

