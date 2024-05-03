Advertisement

Pamidi: It took Andhra Pradesh Police by surprise on Thursday, when they detected ‘soiled’ currency notes amounting to Rs 2000 crores from four container trucks. After detecting such a huge amount of Indian currency notes laden in containers, the state police detained them and passed the information to the senior police officials. However, later it was found that the currency notes belonged to banks, following which the containers were immediately released.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Anantpur Range, RN Ammi Reddy said that the trucks were released after verification of documents, and these currency notes belonged to the ICICI, IDBI and the Federal Bank.

The police officer stated that the trucks coming from Kerala were headed to the regional office of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Hyderabad. The trucks were detained as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

Polling for parliamentary and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously on May 13.

"It was basically a consignment of soiled notes which belonged to the ICICI, IDBI and the Federal Bank and amounted to Rs 2,000 crore. They were being taken from Kochi to RBI, Hyderabad," the DIGP told PTI.

The trucks had vehicles escorting them and all necessary transit documents were made available to police, the DIGP said and added that confirmation of the banks concerned and the RBI was taken and verified.

Income tax department officials, the election returning officer and others were roped in for the verification process, the officer said, adding that there was no prior information with the state police about the movement of such currency notes.

