Updated September 7th, 2021 at 17:25 IST

Andhra Pradesh sees 10 fresh Covid-19 deaths

Press Trust Of India
Andhra Pradesh reported 1,178 fresh cases of coronavirus, 1,266 recoveries and 10 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

The total Covid-19 positives in the state now increased to 20,32,242, the latest bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 14,452 after a total of 19,94,855 recoveries and 13,935 deaths, the bulletin added.

Chittoor reported 204 fresh cases, SPS Nellore 177, Krishna 151, Guntur 135, West Godavari 124 and Prakasam 118 in 24 hours.

The remaining seven districts added less than 100 new cases each, with Vizianagaram registering only nine.

Krishna, SPS Nellore and Prakasam districts reported two fresh Covid-19 deaths while Chittoor, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari had one each in a day. 

Published September 7th, 2021 at 17:25 IST

