Updated February 7th, 2024 at 21:33 IST

Andhra Pradesh Student Ragged, Thrashed by Seniors at Government School in Vizag

A student in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag government school was ragged and assaulted by his seniors.

Isha Bhandari
New Delhi: A Class 9 student was ragged and physically assaulted in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Madarwada, Vizag district on Wednesday. The incident in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag prompted the Andhra Pradesh Child Rights Commission to take swift action. The intervention by the Child Rights Commission followed a formal complaint lodged by the aggrieved student's parents, who raised alarm over the traumatic ordeal their child endured. In response, the commission initiated an inquiry to delve into the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure justice for the victim.

Child Rights Commission Visits Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya 

A team from the Child Rights Commission visited Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya to gather firsthand information and assess the situation on the ground. The inquiry aims to uncover the details of the ragging incident, determine the severity of the physical assault, and evaluate the school's response to the reported misconduct.

Ragging, a prohibited and punishable offense in educational institutions, has no place in a conducive learning environment. 

As the investigation progresses, authorities and stakeholders await the findings of the inquiry. 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 21:33 IST

